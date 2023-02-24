Patrick O'Brien
Nohovaldaly, Rathmore, Co. Kerry
Enquiries to O' Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree
Sadly missed by family, his wife Rose, children Lorraine and Colum, brothers Nealie, Johnny and Denis, Sisters Patricia (Lucey) Marie (Tarrant) and Elizabeth (O’Dea) grandchildren Jessica, Isabella, Markus, Ódhran, Réidín and Darragh, son-in-law Proinsias and Colum’s partner Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin John O'Brien, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (eircode P51 WD63) on Sunday from 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore
