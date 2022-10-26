Pàdraig Harnett
Currans, Farranfore and formerly of Upper Park Road, Killarney
Funeral Details: Reposing in O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday from 3pm until 6pm.
Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Monday at 11am. Burial in Ardcrone Cemetery Currow.
Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Dalys Undertakers, Scartaglen.
Peacefully, on the 27th of October, 2022 in University Hospital Kerry.
Pàdraig will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maura (nee Daly), brother Brendan, stepson Sean Daly, nephews David, Mark and Robbie, niece Edel, mother-in-law Sheila, sisters-in-law Yvonne and Kathleen and his Aunt Mary. May he rest in peace.
Recommended
Gates put on blocking access route to Tralee Fenit GreenwayOct 26, 2022 17:10
10-year-old Tousist boy has children’s hospital appointment cancelled due to lack of bedsOct 28, 2022 13:10
Gardaí advise road users of an oil spill outside TraleeOct 28, 2022 17:10
Two Kerry Students awarded the Naughton Foundation ScholarshipOct 29, 2022 11:10
100 motorhome owners to descend on South Kerry this weekendOct 28, 2022 13:10