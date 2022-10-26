Pàdraig Harnett

Currans, Farranfore and formerly of Upper Park Road, Killarney

Funeral Details: Reposing in O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday from 3pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Monday at 11am. Burial in Ardcrone Cemetery Currow.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Dalys Undertakers, Scartaglen.

Peacefully, on the 27th of October, 2022 in University Hospital Kerry.

Pàdraig will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Maura (nee Daly), brother Brendan, stepson Sean Daly, nephews David, Mark and Robbie, niece Edel, mother-in-law Sheila, sisters-in-law Yvonne and Kathleen and his Aunt Mary. May he rest in peace.