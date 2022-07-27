Eileen Stack of Casement View, Ardfert, and formerly of Boher, Banna,
Reposing at her home in Ardfert on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (streamed on churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Daughter of the late Michael and Ellen (nee Joy), beloved partner of the late Mike Joe, and dear mother of Darren.
Sadly missed by her loving son, his partner Claire, her grandchildren Jacob & Taylor, sister Bernie, brothers Michael and Liam, nephew John Walsh and his family, aunt Hannah Joy Gleeson and her family, the extended Stack family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
