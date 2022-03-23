Eileen Philomena Williams née O'Carroll, Sherwood Court, Perth, Western Australia and formerly of Lacca, Ballyduff who passed away in Australia on 30th December, 2021.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers Tom Joe, Pat and Mike, sisters Mary, Margaret, Ann and Phil, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Requiem Mass for Eileen will take place at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff, on Saturday, 26th March, at 10am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/
