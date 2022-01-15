Teresa Clifford (née O'Sullivan) Rossnacarton, Beaufort and formerly of Ballyledder, Beaufort, Killarney
Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm followed by Removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.30am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry
