Barry Fairtlough, 1 Caragh Village, Caragh Lake, Killorglin and formerly of Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Predeceased by his parents Harry and Kathleen and his sister Jean). Deeply mourned by his wife Mary (O'Sullivan), daughters Loretta (Rice), Rosaleen (Fairtlough), sons Seamus and Aaron, grandchildren Pearse, Connel, Anna and Dylan, brothers Donal, Aidan and Terry, son-in-law Pat (Rice), daughters -in-law Teresa(McDonald), Elena Skavinskaya, Catriona (Fairtlough), sisters-in-law , brothers-in-law ,nieces , nephews, extended family , The Marriage Encounter Community , Killorglin Men's Shed, Dooks Golf Club and many friends.

Funeral will arrive to St.James Church , Killorglin on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial to Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort .

House strictly private please.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

In ensuring everybody’s safety we ask that you please adhere to all guidelines relating to Government and HSE advice regarding social distancing, the wearing of face masks and all other protocols, at all times while attending the funeral.