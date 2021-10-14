Jimmy O'Brien, Countess Grove, Killarney and late of Jimmy O'Brien's Bar, College Street and Lyreatough, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Anne, Siobhán and Jim. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Harry, Siobhán's partner Paudie, his grandchildren Shane, Cian, Róisín and David, great grandson Teddy, Cian's partner Sandra, brother Donie (Cork), sisters-in-law Kathleen and Rita Goodwin (NY), brother-in-law Dan Cronin (Kilcummin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends. Predeceased by his brother Patrick and sister Julia.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass for Jimmy O’Brien will take place on Monday at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral

followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral