Ger Riordan, Lios Na Caol Bhue, Brandon.
Reposing for Family and Friends at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory this evening from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Funeral Cortege will leave Lynch's funeral Home on Saturday at 10.45am arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane for 12 Noon Requiem Mass. Burial after wards in Cloghane New Cemetery.
No Flowers Please. Donations if desire to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Sean or John Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
