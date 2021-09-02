Advertisement

Margaret Leahy née Leahy, Carrueragh, Moyvane.

Beloved wife of the late Emmet. Sadly remembered by her loving family, Paddy, Willie, Eileen (Costello), Assumpta (Stack) and Jim, daughters-in-law Frances, Norma and Catherine, sons-in-law Paddy and Jerome, her 17 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Margaret, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Saturday at 12 noon,
Mass will be live-streamed see link on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q
Burial afterwards in Knockanure Cemetery.
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.

