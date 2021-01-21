Courts Service outlines Tralee Courthouse preference in letter to KCC

The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council has confirmed she has received a letter regarding the future of Tralee Courthouse.

Following a question from Sinn Fein Cllr Cathal Foley, Moira Murrell told the monthly meeting of the local authority that she had got the correspondence from the Courts Service very recently.

Ms Murrell said the Courts Service has outlined its preference to build a new courthouse on the former Denny site at the Island of Geese.

She said the council will consider this letter and it will be forwarded to the Tralee Municipal District Manager who will liaise with councillors on the matter.