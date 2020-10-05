Councillors to debate demolition of The O’Rahilly house

Dublin City Councillors are to debate the demolition of The O’Rahilly House today.

An emergency motion has been tabled after the house which belonged to a 1916 leader was bulldozed last week.

Michael Joseph O’Rahilly was born in Ballylongford.





This emergency motion comes as Dublin City Council is to take legal action over the demolition.

The house at 40 Herbert Road Dublin 4 was a bulldozed last tuesday as part of a 66 million euro developement which will contain 105 apartments.

Michael Joseph ‘The’ O’Rahilly lived at the property before he was killed during the Easter Rising.

Now a number of Councillors are calling for a range of measures including the immediate restoration of the house, and for Dublin City Council to carry out a review into remaining sites linked to 1916.

They also want to see an overhaul of planning legislation to restore the competence of the local authority in all planning arrangements.