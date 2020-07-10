Councillor says residing in Killarney estate is a “living nightmare” for some

A councillor says residing in a Killarney estate is a “living nightmare” for some.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae made the claim at the monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, where she questioned the council on the provision of CCTV in Ballyspillane.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae and Labour councillor Marie Moloney both brought motions to the MD meeting, asking the council for an update on the provision of CCTV in Ballyspillane.

The council says an application for funding for three estates in Killarney has been made to the Department of Justice and Equality.

It adds the Data Protection Commissioner is carrying out a national study on the use of CCTV.

Councillor Maura Healy-Rae says some residents in Ballyspillane have contacted her in relation to alleged anti-social behaviour.

She claims road bowling is taking place in the estate where up to 40 people congregate and a house was set on fire recently; these incidents are causing some residents to feel very vulnerable.

Councillor Healy-Rae adds the MD should consider the provision of CCTV in the estate as a primary concern, as some residents are going through “a living nightmare.”

Cathaoirleach Brendan Cronin says the importance of quality CCTV footage is being highlighted weekly by Crimecall.