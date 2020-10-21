Councillor appeals to community groups to ensure nobody left alone or vulnerable during lockdown

By
radiokerrynews
-
A Kerry County Councillor is appealing to community groups to ensure that nobody is left feeling alone or vulnerable during this lockdown.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, who is based in Ballymacelligott, says they have been using the local text alert system to inform 1,200 people about the support bubble concept.

The idea is to allow people to link with one other household during the course of the lockdown.

Cllr Fitzgerald says this lockdown is different as the days are shorter and weather isn’t as good, which can lead to isolation.

He says there are fifty volunteers in the area who are again willing to ensure everyone is looked after in the coming weeks:

 

