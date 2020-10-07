Council will monitor and enforce smoky coal ban in Killarney

Kerry County Council says it will enforce the new smoky coal ban in Killarney and will also monitor any issues associated with it.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications made the town a low smoke zone last month, which means there’s a smoky coal ban in place there.

This came into effect on September 1st and the issue of enforcement was raised at the recent Killarney MD meeting.

The ban applies to the marketing, sale, distribution and use of bituminous coals in the Killarney town area and its environs.

Killarney councillors received an update on the ban at the recent MD meeting.

Independent Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan stated it was important that it’s enforced, adding it’s vital there’s no black market for selling such coal.

Labour Cllr Marie Moloney said as an asthma sufferer, she has been using non-smoky coal for years but questioned if turf was ok to use within this area, adding the public were unsure.

Cllrs Donal Grady, Michael Gleeson and Brendan Cronin all stated it was good to see this ban in place, adding it would benefit health and air quality in the area.

Kerry County Council’s Ger O’Brien outlined that the enforcement and monitoring of the ban is a matter for the council.

He assured councillors there was no issue burning smokeless products in the area.

Mr O’Brien also stated if people are aware of issues relating to the smoky coal ban, that the council would follow up on them once they were brought to its attention.