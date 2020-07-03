Council appeals to holidaymakers to follow public health guidelines

Kerry County Council is appealing to holidaymakers to follow public health guidelines in order to keep Kerry safe and open for visitors.

There’s been an increase in the number of people coming to Kerry this week, and the local authority is asking visitors to ensure they play their part.

There’s been an increase in the number of visitors to the county this week, and Kerry County Council is asking these people to ensure they play their part in keeping Kerry safe and open.

The local authority is calling on people to follow the public health guidelines of social distancing, regular handwashing, and avoiding congregating in large groups.

They also ask that people cover their mouth and nose when sneezing, avoid handshaking or hugging, and wear facemasks where necessary.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Patrick Connor Scarteen says as visitors are welcomed to the county, they can see the significant work carried out by businesses, communities and the council to keep the level of COVID-19 down.

Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell says the Safe Destination Kerry Programme has seen significant work carried out by the council to provide additional space on footpaths and in towns and villages for people to feel comfortable.

Over 3,000 staff of tourism and retail businesses have undergone specialised training on cleanliness, hygiene, and customer interaction under the Safe Destination Badge.

Ms Murrell says Kerry can offer a comfortable and safe destination for holidays, and she asks that guests be mindful of the health guidelines and help keep Kerry safe.