Concerns debris will fall from roof of former Ballybunion hotel

There are concerns debris will fall from the roof of a former hotel in Ballybunion onto nearby businesses or members of the public.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley says action needs to be urgently taken to ensure the health and safety of businesses surrounding the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion.

He says the roof is badly damaged and needs urgent attention, adding nearby businesses are worried about falling debris and the danger that could cause the public.

Cllr Beasley is calling on Kerry County Council to investigate the condition of the Golf Hotel Ballybunion, which is now derelict.

Cllr Robert Beasley raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal District meeting.

He said the hotel was a great facility for the area for many years, but it has now unfortunately gone into disrepair due to the weather.

He says the Golf Hotel is now an eyesore and is past it’s sell by date, adding it needs urgent attention.

Cllr Beasley says health and safety is an issue and everything that can be done, should be done.

Kerry County Council says its Derelict Sites Office opened a file on the Golf Hotel in early 2018 and engaged with the then owner of the property resulting in remedial works being carried out.

In 2020, the property was taken into receivership and the council’s Derelict Sites Office has been in contact with the receiver who is currently seeking quotes to make the roof safe.

The council says it will continue to liaise with the receiver of the property in agreeing the schedule of works required.