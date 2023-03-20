Advertisement
Community Diary

Who is My Neighbour? Online Lenten Talk tonight at 8pm.

Mar 20, 2023 10:03 By receptionradiokerry
Who is My Neighbour? Online Lenten Talk tonight (Tues March 21st) at 8pm. Register now on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

Join our panel of three, to explore Responding to the Reality of Immigration Today. Details on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

