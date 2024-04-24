Advertisement
Into Action AA Group Killarney Open Public Meeting Sunday April 28th

Apr 24, 2024 10:31 By receptionradiokerry
Into Action AA Group Killarney Open Public Meeting Sunday April 28th
Into Action AA Group Killarney are holding an open public meeting this Sunday April 28th at the Parish Centre, The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney V93 VK77 at 7.30pm.  All Welcome.

