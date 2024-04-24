Into Action AA Group Killarney Open Public Meeting Sunday April 28th

Into Action AA Group Killarney are holding an open public meeting this Sunday April 28th at the Parish Centre, The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney V93 VK77 at 7.30pm. All Welcome.
