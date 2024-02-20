Advertisement
Community Diary

"Stones” – a hilarious comedy comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on February 24th

Feb 20, 2024
"Stones” – a hilarious comedy comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on February 24th
“Stones” – a hilarious comedy by playwright and actor Ray O’Sullivan comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin this Saturday February 24th at 8pm.  Tickets €15 can be booked on 087 2279657, or from the CYMS Office 066 9762053

