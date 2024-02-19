Advertisement
“Stones” – a hilarious comedy at the CYMS Hall, Killorglin on February, 24th

Feb 19, 2024 15:49 By receptionradiokerry
“Stones” – a hilarious comedy at the CYMS Hall, Killorglin on February, 24th
“Stones” – a hilarious comedy by playwright and actor Ray O’Sullivan comes to the CYMS Hall Killorglin on Saturday next February 24th at 8pm.  Tickets €15 can be booked from Ray on 087 227 9657, or from the CYMS Office 066 9762053

