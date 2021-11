St Pio’s Devotions will be celebrated at the Parish Church, Castleisland on Tuesday November 16th at 7.30pm without a congregation. Everyone is welcome to join through live stream via church services. Padre Pio’s Heart Bandage relic will be on the altar to focus our minds. Witness will be given by Fr. Mossie Brick. The theme is ‘November – Month of the Souls’

Advertisement