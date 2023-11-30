Advertisement
Sliabh Luachra Óiche Gaelach Irish night in Ballymac Wednesday December 6th

Nov 30, 2023 08:30 By receptionradiokerry
Sliabh Luachra Óiche Gaelach Irish night in Ballymac Wednesday December 6th
Sliabh Luachra Óiche Gaelach Irish night takes place at the Half Way Bar, Ballymacelligott this Wednesday December 6th at 7.30pm.  Ceol, Caint is Craic.  For Further details phone 087 6736773.  Fáilte.

