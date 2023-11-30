Sliabh Luachra Óiche Gaelach Irish night in Ballymac Wednesday December 6th

Sliabh Luachra Óiche Gaelach Irish night takes place at the Half Way Bar, Ballymacelligott this Wednesday December 6th at 7.30pm. Ceol, Caint is Craic. For Further details phone 087 6736773. Fáilte.
