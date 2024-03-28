Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival this 4th to 7th of April. Family, astronomy, nature, astrophotography and Irish language events. Information and Eventbrite links on discoveriveragh.ie. Bigí linn!
Advertisement
Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival this 4th to 7th of April. Family, astronomy, nature, astrophotography and Irish language events. Information and Eventbrite links on discoveriveragh.ie. Bigí linn!
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus