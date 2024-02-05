Advertisement
Planning the future of your Parish Webinar- Mon night Feb 12th

Feb 5, 2024 13:22 By receptionradiokerry
Planning the future of your Parish Webinar- Mon night Feb 12th
Join the Planning the future of your Parish Webinar, Monday night 12th Feb at 7.30. Explore models of practice from Austria and England in advance of local Consultation. Register on dioceseofkerry.ie

