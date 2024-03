Participate in Your Parish Consultation Meeting. Visit www.dioceseofkerry.ie to get dates, times and venues: Kilcummin, Killorglin, Knocknagoshel, Spa, Millstreet, Caherdaniel, and Dromod/Waterville Monday March 4th, Gleneigh, Milltown, lixnaw and Moyvane Tuesday March 5th.

Boherbue, Ballinskelligs, Beaufort and Castletownbere Wedneday March 6th and Kenmare and Duagh on Thursday March 7th

Advertisement

Details: www.dioceseofkerry.ie