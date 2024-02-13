Padro Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm tonight (Tues Feb 13th). Witness will be given by Elma Walsh whose theme is ‘Love and Compassion’. Everyone welcome.
