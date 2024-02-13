Advertisement
Padro Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm tonight

Feb 13, 2024 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Padro Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm tonight (Tues Feb 13th).  Witness will be given by Elma Walsh whose theme is ‘Love and Compassion’.  Everyone welcome.

