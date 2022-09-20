Padre Pio Devotions with the Healing Glove will be held at Castleisland Parish Church this Friday September 23rd at 7.30pm with live congregation. Witness by Mark Leen on the theme ‘Climbing ‘til your dreams come True.
Padre Pio Devotions with the Healing Glove will be held at Castleisland Parish Church this Friday September 23rd at 7.30pm with live congregation. Witness by Mark Leen on the theme ‘Climbing ‘til your dreams come True.
