Advertisement
Community Diary

Padre Pio Devotions with the Healing Glove will be held at Castleisland Parish Church this Friday September 23rd

Sep 20, 2022 10:09 By receptionradiokerry
Padre Pio Devotions with the Healing Glove will be held at Castleisland Parish Church this Friday September 23rd Padre Pio Devotions with the Healing Glove will be held at Castleisland Parish Church this Friday September 23rd
Share this article

Padre Pio Devotions with the Healing Glove will be held at Castleisland Parish Church this Friday September 23rd at 7.30pm with live congregation. Witness by Mark Leen on the theme ‘Climbing ‘til your dreams come True.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus