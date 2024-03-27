Maurice Collins Memorial Vintage Rally on Easter Sunday March 31st at Ardfert Quarry

The Maurice Collins Memorial Vintage Rally are holding an event filled day on Easter Sunday March 31st at Ardfert Quarry. All proceeds to Baile Mhuire Day Centre and Dementia Services. Free entertainment for children.
