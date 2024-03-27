Advertisement
Community Diary

Mar 27, 2024 10:13 By receptionradiokerry
Maurice Collins Memorial Vintage Rally on Easter Sunday March 31st at Ardfert Quarry
The Maurice Collins Memorial Vintage Rally are holding an event filled day on Easter Sunday March 31st at Ardfert Quarry.  All proceeds to Baile Mhuire Day Centre and Dementia Services.  Free entertainment for children.

