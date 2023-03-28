Advertisement
Killarney Comhaltas "Rambling House" Friday March 31st

Mar 28, 2023 14:03 By receptionradiokerry
Killarney Comhaltas "Rambling House" Friday March 31st
'We at Killarney Comhaltas would like to invite people to a forthcoming 'Rambling House' taking place on Friday 31st March at 8pm,  at the 'Old Killarney Inn'  Aghadoe.

Entry €5 per Adult .  Children Free

