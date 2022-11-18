Kerry Institute of Guidance Counseller’s Careers Fair Thursday November 24th at MTU, Tralee

Kerry Institute of Guidance Counseller’s Careers Fair, this Thursday, November 24th from 9am to 2pm, €3 at the MTU Kerry Sports Academy, Tralee. Free Parents information event on HEAR & Eunicas, 7pm and DARE & UCAS , 8pm.
Advertisement
Kerry Institute of Guidance Counseller’s Careers Fair, this Thursday, November 24th from 9am to 2pm, €3 at the MTU Kerry Sports Academy, Tralee. Free Parents information event on HEAR & Eunicas, 7pm and DARE & UCAS , 8pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus