Kerry Institute of Guidance Counseller’s Careers Fair Thursday November 24th at MTU, Tralee

Nov 18, 2022 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
Kerry Institute of Guidance Counseller’s Careers Fair, this Thursday, November 24th from 9am to 2pm, €3 at the MTU Kerry Sports Academy, Tralee. Free Parents information event on HEAR & Eunicas, 7pm and DARE & UCAS , 8pm.

