Community Diary

Kerry Choral Union's Gala Christmas Concert at St John's Church, Tralee this Sunday 10th December

Dec 5, 2023 08:31 By receptionradiokerry
Kerry Choral Union's Gala Christmas Concert will be held at St John's Church, Castle Street, Tralee this Sunday 10th December at 7:30pm. With soloists Paula Murrihy and Maksym Lozovyi performing. Tickets €20 on the door.

