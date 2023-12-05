Kerry Choral Union's Gala Christmas Concert at St John's Church, Tralee this Sunday 10th December

Kerry Choral Union's Gala Christmas Concert will be held at St John's Church, Castle Street, Tralee this Sunday 10th December at 7:30pm. With soloists Paula Murrihy and Maksym Lozovyi performing. Tickets €20 on the door.
