Inspired’s Biodiversity and Creative Art Exhibition Launch at Siamsa Tire Thursday February 8th

Everyone is welcome to the Launch of Inspired’s Biodiversity and Creative Art Exhibition at Siamsa Tire tomorrow Thursday February 8th @7pm. We ask everyone to come and support our creative eco-artists and eco-makers.
