Heritage Iveragh/Oidhreacht Uíbh Ráthaigh 'Kerry and the Nine Years' War' Wed December 7th

Heritage Iveragh/Oidhreacht Uíbh Ráthaigh invites you to a talk entitled 'Kerry and the Nine Years' War' by Dr Eoin O'Neill at 7pm on Wednesday December 7th in Tech Amergin, Waterville. Our AGM follows the talk. All welcome.
