Comfort for Chemo - A Celebration of Love February 10th at the Rose Hotel, Tralee.

Feb 1, 2024 11:15 By receptionradiokerry
Comfort for Chemo - A Celebration of Love February 10th at the Rose Hotel, Tralee.
A celebration of love for our loved ones whom have gone through chemotherapy, we are celebrating their journeys while fundraising
To ensure that all cancer patients in Kerry can be privy to comfort during chemotherapy. Hosted at the Rose Hotel on Saturday February 10th , our MCs for the evening are our wonderful patrons Elaine Kinsella & Billy Keane - music by Truely diverse and DJ Chris Shortt .
And a chance to win a diamond necklace for all who attend the night ! Kindly sponsored by John Ross jewellers
Tickets €80 and available on all our social media platforms, from all members of the committee and online at

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/celebration-of-love-tickets-749529582157

 

