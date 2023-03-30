Advertisement
Club and Volunteer Fair in Tralee this Sunday (April 2nd)

Mar 30, 2023 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Club and Volunteer Fair in Tralee this Sunday (April 2nd)
Come along to the Club and Volunteer Fair in Tralee this Sunday (April 2nd) from 12pm to 3pm at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee hosted by Kerry Recreation Sports Partnership and Kerry Volunteer Centre.

