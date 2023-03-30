Come along to the Club and Volunteer Fair in Tralee this Sunday (April 2nd) from 12pm to 3pm at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee hosted by Kerry Recreation Sports Partnership and Kerry Volunteer Centre.
Advertisement
Come along to the Club and Volunteer Fair in Tralee this Sunday (April 2nd) from 12pm to 3pm at the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee hosted by Kerry Recreation Sports Partnership and Kerry Volunteer Centre.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus