Advertisement
Community Diary

Christmas lights project Abbeyfeale.

Dec 5, 2023 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Christmas lights project Abbeyfeale.
Share this article

The Christmas lights project Abbeyfeale is running since 2016. In the final fund raiser this Friday there is a coffee morning, hosted by the active retirement group at Leen's Hotel, Abbeyfeale from 10.30am’

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Choral Union's Gala Christmas Concert at St John's Church, Tralee this Sunday 10th December
Advertisement
Sliabh Luachra Óiche Gaelach Irish night in Ballymac Wednesday December 6th
Tralee Flower & Garden Club Floral Christmas Gala Monday November 27th
Advertisement

Recommended

Concerns new changes to planning system will make it more complicated
Kerry Sinn Féin confirm first six candidates to run in next local elections
Kerry Co-Op to survey milk supplying members
Quinlan’s Fish completes €2.75 million investment at processing facility
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus