Join us to celebrate Africa Day this Sunday May 28th, a Family Fun Day in Tralee Town Park from 1.30-5pm. Organised by TIRC, KASI and the African Community in Kerry. Funded by Irish Aid in the Department of Foreign Affairs and supported by Kerry County Council. The day will feature bouncy castles, African food, games, crafts and African drumming and music. Come along to this free event and see and taste a little slice of Africa in Tralee!

