The Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare is relaunching their Friends of the Carnegie scheme. Come along on 3rd March at 7.00pm and support your local theatre. Music, drinks and finger food.
Advertisement
The Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare is relaunching their Friends of the Carnegie scheme. Come along on 3rd March at 7.00pm and support your local theatre. Music, drinks and finger food.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus