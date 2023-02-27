Advertisement
Community Diary

Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare is relaunching their Friends of the Carnegie scheme

Feb 27, 2023 08:02 By receptionradiokerry
Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare is relaunching their Friends of the Carnegie scheme Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare is relaunching their Friends of the Carnegie scheme
Share this article

The Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare is relaunching their Friends of the Carnegie scheme.   Come along on 3rd March at 7.00pm and support your local theatre.  Music, drinks and finger food.  

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus