Advertisement
Community Diary

Car Boot Sale at St. Michael’s Church Yard, Iveragh Road, Killorglin on Saturday November 26th

Nov 8, 2022 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
Car Boot Sale at St. Michael’s Church Yard, Iveragh Road, Killorglin on Saturday November 26th Car Boot Sale at St. Michael’s Church Yard, Iveragh Road, Killorglin on Saturday November 26th
Share this article

Car Boot Sale at St. Michael’s Church Yard, Iveragh Road, Killorglin on Saturday November 26th from 11am to 2pm.  Cars €5, Vans €10 on site. Cake Sale, Bargains Galore! Hamper Raffle.  Come and Enjoy

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus