Bingo every Thursday night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Killarney

Nov 30, 2022 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
Bingo every Thursday night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Killarney, commencing at 8.30pm. Great prizes also beautiful Christmas Hampers to be won tonight and every Thursday night up to Christmas. Buses from Tralee & Killorglin.

