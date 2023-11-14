Ballyheigue Community Centre - Christmas Craft Fair & Panto Dates

Ballyheigue Community Centre wish to advise of the following upcoming events – Christmas Craft Fair this Sunday November 19th from 11am to 5pm and Christmas Panto on Sunday November 25th at 2pm and 7pm.
