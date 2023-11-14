Advertisement
Community Diary

Ballyheigue Community Centre - Christmas Craft Fair & Panto Dates

Nov 14, 2023 11:37 By receptionradiokerry
Ballyheigue Community Centre - Christmas Craft Fair & Panto Dates
Share this article

Ballyheigue Community Centre wish to advise of the following upcoming events – Christmas Craft Fair this Sunday November 19th from 11am to 5pm and Christmas Panto on Sunday November 25th at 2pm and 7pm.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival 17-19th November, 2023
Advertisement
St. Vincent De Paul Pop-up Shop in Ballybunion
Fexco - Memorial Mass for Deceased Work Colleagues Tuesday November 14th
Advertisement

Recommended

Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival 17-19th November, 2023
Conference on eliminating violence against women to be held in Tralee
weekend results and team of the week
Olympic Federation of Ireland National Action Launch held yesterday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus