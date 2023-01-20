Advertisement
Ballyheigue AA Meeting Friday January 27th

Jan 20, 2023 11:01 By receptionradiokerry
Ballyheigue AA Meeting Friday January 27th
Ballyheigue group of Alcoholics Anonymous are holding an open public meeting in Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre, on Friday 27th January at 8.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

