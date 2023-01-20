Ballyheigue AA Meeting Friday January 27th

Ballyheigue group of Alcoholics Anonymous are holding an open public meeting in Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre, on Friday 27th January at 8.30pm. All are welcome to attend.
Ballyheigue group of Alcoholics Anonymous are holding an open public meeting in Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre, on Friday 27th January at 8.30pm. All are welcome to attend.
