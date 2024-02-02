Advertisement
Autism Awareness Talk - Cahersiveen Library Thursday February 8th

Feb 2, 2024
Autism Awareness Talk - Cahersiveen Library Thursday February 8th
South West Kerry Family Resource Centre will host an Autism Awareness talk by Ciara Watson of 'Autism Supports' in the Cahersiveen Library on Thursday 8th February @ 6pm - 7:30pm.  This is a free event. All are welcome

