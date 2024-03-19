Advertisement
Community Diary

Easter Bingo at Ballyheigue Community Centre this Sunday March 24th

Mar 19, 2024 10:42 By receptionradiokerry
aster Bingo at Ballyheigue Community Centre this Sunday March 24th
Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy a great day at the Easter Bingo taking place in Ballyheigue Community Centre this Sunday March 24th at 3pm. Doors open at 2pm. Cash prizes and Easter Eggs up for grabs!

