arbert Theatre Players return with their play called “Nobody’s Talking to Me”

Jan 13, 2023 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
arbert Theatre Players return with their play called "Nobody's Talking to Me"
Tarbert Theatre Players return for 2 nights of Comedy, with their play called “Nobody’s Talking to Me”, at Tarbert Community Centre, Friday 20th and Saturday 21st of January. Show starts 8pm. Tickets €10, phone (087) 9144766

