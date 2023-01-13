arbert Theatre Players return with their play called “Nobody’s Talking to Me”

Tarbert Theatre Players return for 2 nights of Comedy, with their play called “Nobody’s Talking to Me”, at Tarbert Community Centre, Friday 20th and Saturday 21st of January. Show starts 8pm. Tickets €10, phone (087) 9144766
