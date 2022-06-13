Advertisement
Annual 9-day Novena in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus takes place in St. John’s Church, Tralee

Jun 13, 2022 00:06 By receptionradiokerry
The Annual 9-day Novena in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus takes place in St. John’s Church, Tralee from this Thursday 16th to Friday 24th June at 6pm each evening. All welcome.

