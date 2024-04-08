Advertisement
Black Dog with White on Paws and Chest Missing from Upper Tullig, Kilflynn

Apr 8, 2024 09:23 By receptionradiokerry
Black Dog with White on Paws and Chest Missing from Upper Tullig, Kilflynn
A Black dog with white paws and chest and attached to a red lead is missing from the Upper Tullig, Kilflynn area since Last Saturday.  Any information please phone 086 2219638

