Two Brown & White Beagle Dogs, a male and female are missing from the Moyvane

Apr 18, 2024 10:07 By receptionradiokerry
Two Brown & White Beagle Dogs, a male and female are missing from the Moyvane
Two Brown & White Beagle Dogs, a male and female are missing from the Moyvane area since last Monday.  Both dogs are chipped and wearing collars.  Reward offered for any information.  Phone 089 4089623

