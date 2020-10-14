Clare Greenslade (nee Hughes)

Marina Apartments and formerly of Mitchell’s Court, Tralee and Maidstone, Kent

A private family funeral will take place for Clare with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday in St John’s Church Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie, followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Pieta House, Moyderwell, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Kay Flynn and dearest sister of David and Suzanne. Sadly missed by her partner Patrick and her loving family, her nephews David, Alexander, James, Lewis and Harry, niece Ivy Rose, brother-in-law James, sister-in-law Ailish, relatives, cousins and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

