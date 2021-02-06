Claims that that busy traffic poses risk to Castleisland pupils’ safety

It’s claimed that traffic near a school is Castleisland is so busy that it poses a life-threatening danger to pupils.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell has been told by constituents that when schools are open, children attending Castleisland Boys’ National School on College Road have to confront extremely heavy traffic.

Cllr Bobby O’Connell has been told of instances when a child was almost knocked down by a jeep while separately, an adult, wearing a high-visibility safety jacket at the time, was struck by a car.

The Fine Gael councillor is calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed near the gate of Castleisland Boys’ National School.

In response, Kerry County Council says it’s examining proposals to upgrade pedestrian facilities at the top of Main Street, near the school, in order to provide safer access for all.

It’s proposed there’d also be dedicated set-down areas for buses and cars on Main Street/ Crageens Road to ease traffic congestion at school times.

The provision of a pedestrian crossing on College Road will also be examined.

The council says this is part of a larger proposal to improve connectivity in Castleisland,which it’s hoped, would link this part of the town with the local rugby club, An Ríocht Athletics Club, the town park, and river walk.

Any proposals would have to go through detailed scrutiny, such as survey and design, and funding will have to be identified.